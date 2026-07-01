Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 7/1/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Looking for a truly unforgettable event—something you can only experience once in a lifetime?

Sign up for the Easton Declaration Dinner, hosted at Thyme Rooftop Grille on July 8, marking the 250th anniversary of the exact day Easton made history in 1776—when the Declaration of Independence was publicly read.

This is history on the date it actually happened. Presented by the Greater Easton Development Partnership and the Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society, this signature evening honors Easton’s extraordinary role in America’s founding story.

The celebration begins with a rooftop reception featuring local wines and a signature cocktail, followed by a beautifully prepared seated dinner overlooking downtown Easton. At the heart of the evening is a powerful ceremonial reading of the Declaration of Independence—bringing the words of 1776 to life, in the very place and on the very day they were first proclaimed here 250 years ago. Guests will also hear remarks from civic leaders and join in a special “Toast to 250 Years,” celebrating Easton’s past, present, and future.

This is more than an event—it is a once-in-a-generation moment to stand where history happened, on the day it happened. It promises to be an incredible evening: a rooftop view, a shared meal, and a living connection to the founding of a nation.

The Easton Declaration Dinner—July 8. Space is limited. Visit SigalMuseum.org for tickets.

Date Night

Looking for a unique and meaningful date idea this Fourth of July weekend?

Step back in time at the historic George Taylor House in Catasauqua on Saturday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as the community celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary. Spend the morning exploring one of the Lehigh Valley’s most important Revolutionary- era landmarks—the home of George Taylor, a Pennsylvania signer of the Declaration of Independence. Stroll the grounds and enjoy a full lineup of family-friendly activities, living history presentations, musical performances, and hands-on historical demonstrations.

Experience the sounds of history with the Brandywine Colonials Fife & Drum Corps, and enjoy performances by the Catasauqua Choir and Bell Choir. Throughout the day, the site comes alive with a Living History Timeline showcasing the people and events that shaped a nation.

A highlight you won’t want to miss is a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence at approximately 11:20 a.m., performed by the Bachmann Players—bringing the founding words of the United States vividly to life.

Admission to the grounds and programming is free, with guided tours of the George Taylor House available for a suggested $10 donation.

Make it a date: history, music, and meaning—all in one unforgettable morning.

Family-Friendly Activity

Get ready for a full day of Independence Day celebrations across the Lehigh Valley! From Allentown to Bethlehem, Easton to Nazareth, communities are coming together for music, food, family fun, and fireworks—all celebrating America’s 250th birthday season.

In Allentown, enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, and family activities at Cedar Beach Park starting at noon, leading up to fireworks around 9:15 p.m. You’ll also find additional fireworks at Dorney Park and Coca-Cola Park.

In Bethlehem, spend the day from SteelStacks to Sand Island with live music, community gatherings, and one of the region’s signature fireworks displays lighting up the riverfront around 9:15 p.m.

In Easton, take time to explore the historic downtown, riverfront, museums, shops, and restaurants as the city builds toward its upcoming Heritage Week celebration on July 11.

In Nazareth, don’t miss the beloved Kazoo Parade, followed by the Nazareth Celebrates America 250 Community Festival at the historic Whitefield House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring colonial demonstrations, live music, food trucks, local vendors, and family activities.

Across the region, you’ll also find community picnics, historic readings of the Declaration of Independence, and neighborhood celebrations. So bring your lawn chairs, gather your family, and make it a day to remember. The Lehigh Valley delivers a Fourth of July full of tradition, celebration, and community pride.

For a full list of events, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com.

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date for an unforgettable summer night in downtown Easton!

Join us for the Bachmann Block Party on July 10, from 3 to 10 p.m., in the heart of Heritage Week celebrations. Head to 2nd Street in front of the historic 1753 Bachmann Publick House, where the block closes to traffic and transforms into a lively outdoor gathering space filled with live music, local history, and summer fun.

Enjoy performances from great local bands, relax in a festive beer garden atmosphere, and soak in the energy of one of Easton’s most historic streets. Grab a drink, meet up with friends, and experience the 1753 Bachmann Publick House as a community gathering place once again—just as it was nearly 300 years ago.

Whether you come for the music, the history, or just a great night out downtown, the Bachmann Block Party is the place to be.

Save the date: July 10 in Easton!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

