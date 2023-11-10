© 2023
Looking Out for Our Older Generations: A Conversation with Carmen Bell | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published November 10, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST

On this episode, Dr. Batts sits down with Carmen Bell, Director of Healthy Aging at United Way of the Lehigh Valley, to talk about what our older adults need and the kindness we should show to all generations.

They answer the question, "Who really is Carmen Bell, and what led to her passion for taking care of others?" They discuss the importance of caring for our elders and forming community both among seniors and between generations.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 11/9/23)

Let's Talk Carmen BellUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyElder CareGenerational ConnectionsCommunityKindnessLehigh Valley
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
