"Thanks, We Got It From Here": A Conversation with Zaleeae Sierra and Arielle Brown | Let's Talk

On this episode, Dr. Batts talks to Zaleeae Sierra and Arielle Brown, two members of Gen Z, to break down the difference in generations, reasons for the disconnect between them, and struggles and joys that young people experience in today's world.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 10/12/23)