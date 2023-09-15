© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Talk

Libraries, Mental Health, and Everything In-Between: A Conversation with PANO's Anne Gingerich | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published September 15, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT

Let's talk about...helping those that help others.

Dr. Batts welcomes Anne Gingerich, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations (PANO).

They talk about what PANO is, how it supports a diverse array of nonprofits across the state (including its Ask PANO helpline) the importance of supporting smaller, grassroots groups, and what drew Anne into PANO's work.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 9/14/23)

Tags
Let's Talk nonprofitsMental HealthPennsylvania
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
See stories by Hasshan Batts
Related Content