Lehigh Valley Discourse

Discussing the Premiere of 'American Hospitals' with Richard Master and Vincent Mondillo | LV Discourse

By Greg Capogna
Published April 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
On this special episode of Lehigh Valley Discourse, Greg Capogna sits down with producer and businessman Richard Master, CEO of MCS Industries and filmmaker Vincent Mondillo to discuss their upcoming film American Hospitals: Healing A Broken System, which will be screened on April 24 at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas.

Richard and Vincent make the case for overhauling the current healthcare and hospital network system, discuss the impact and responsibility of providing healthcare costs from a business perspective, notions around universal healthcare, and more.

(Original air-date: 4/20/23)

Lehigh Valley Discourse Richard MasterVincent MondilloAmerican Hospitals: Healing A Broken Systemhealth insuranceHealth careHealth Systemuniversal healthcareFrank Banko Alehouse Cinemas
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
