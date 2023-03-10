Play Ball! Previewing the IronPigs' 2023 Season with Matthew Bari | LV Discourse

Baseball season is upon us once again! On this episode of Lehigh Valley Discourse, special guest hosts Steve Aaronson and Rosalie Viscomi welcome Matthew Bari, Vice President of Marketing and Entertainment for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Together, they recap the IronPigs' latest season and preview its 2023 campaign, and also discuss new additions to the ballpark, the team's various theme days and special events, popular stadium foods, and more.

(Original air-date: 3/9/23)