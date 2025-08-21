© 2025
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Buying Local to Support Local with Geneive Terpstra | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT

On this episode, Sally Handlon welcomes Geneive Tersptra, the creator of Made in the Lehigh Valley. We've all heard the call to buy local to support farmers and merchants. But where can you easily find local artists, makers, and musicians?

Gen talks about how the one-stop online directory celebrates our region's talent, spirit, and creativity, and shares the story, scope, and vision behind the Lehigh Valley focused resource.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/21/25)

Lehigh Valley Business Beat Geneive TerpstraMade in the Lehigh ValleyshoppingLocalSmall Business
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
