The Business of Recycling with Republic Services' Janet Prichard | LV Business Beat

Let’s talk trash...or more specifically, recycling! On this episode of Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon welcomes Janet Prichard, Senior Manager of Municipal Services for Republic Services to share some insight into the recycling business, its challenges, and future goals.

More and more the recycled end product can used as raw product for other products by upcycling- creating better and continued product recycling options. As we head into spring with Earth Day, Arbor Day and more, learn how we can support our earth by being active recyclers!

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/16/23)