Lehigh Valley Business Beat

The Business of Recycling with Republic Services' Janet Prichard | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published March 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
Let’s talk trash...or more specifically, recycling! On this episode of Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon welcomes Janet Prichard, Senior Manager of Municipal Services for Republic Services to share some insight into the recycling business, its challenges, and future goals.

More and more the recycled end product can used as raw product for other products by upcycling- creating better and continued product recycling options. As we head into spring with Earth Day, Arbor Day and more, learn how we can support our earth by being active recyclers!

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/16/23)

Lehigh Valley Business Beat
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
