Familiarty in Programming Over Redundancy with Dr. Deborah Justice | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Dr. Deborah Justice, Director of the KU Presents! Series, to look at this year's season of diverse and fascinating main stage productions taking place on the Kutztown University campus. Deborah shares what drew her to the role and what she looks like when putting together programming.

They also explore the value of making shows accessible to everyone, especially college students who have the chance to explore new music or shows. Deborah also talks about the school outreach they've woven into their programming.

(Original air date: 11/10/25)

