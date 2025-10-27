© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We met our goal for the 2025 Fall Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who contributed. 🤍
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Creativity Under One Roof with Ryan Hill and Shea Zukowski | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published October 27, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down with Ryan Hill, Chief Programming Officer, and Shea Zukowski, board member at JuxtaHub, to explore the opportunities the nonprofit is providing for the community to discover artistic techniques.

Shea and Ryan talk about their open house format, Jux Tuesdays, and their workshop area, the Convergence Makers Space, as well as the reasons they were drawn to JuxtaHub from the beginning.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 10/27/25)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Ryan HillShea ZukowskiJuxtaHubcollaborationArtCommunity
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content