Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

"The Human Aspect" with Gabriel Jason Dean, Kate Hughes, and Anthony Smith | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published October 20, 2025 at 3:45 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle begins this episode by exploring Muhlenberg College's Living Writers series with professor and playwright Gabriel Jason Dean. He talks about some of the writers they'll examine and talk with this year, and the impact of seeing renowned authors as real people.

Then, Kate looks at this year's Cocktails and Collecting at the Allentown Art Museum with event MC Kate Hughes and renowned artist Anthony Smith. They follow the evolution of the event and what attendees can expect this year, as well as what it offers for artists and community members.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 10/20/25)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
