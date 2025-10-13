© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's 2025 Fall Membership Drive with a donation. Call 610-758-8810 or tap here. ❤️
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

The 2025 Philadelphia Film Fest with Michael Lerman | LV Arts Salon

By Charles James
Published October 13, 2025 at 2:44 PM EDT

Charles James sits down with Michael Lerman, Artistic Director and Chief Creative Officer of the 34th annual Philadelphia Film Festival, to explore some of the diverse films attendees can experience. The region's premir film fest includes more than 100 feature films and almost 30 shorts from around the world.

Michael encourages attendees to get tickets before they run out, talks about the impacts of world events on the films they screen, and some of the most exciting directors and filmmakers whose work will be seen this year.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 10/13/25)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Michael LermanPhiladelphia Film FestivalMovies
Charles James
See stories by Charles James
Related Content