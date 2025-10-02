© 2025
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

"Us Talking to Us" with Andy Laties, Stephanie Powell Watts, Bob Watts, and Lynn Alexander | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle explores this year's Easton Book Festival with co-founder and director Andy Laties, authors and professors Stephanie Powell Watts and Bob Watts, and poet and festival vice president Lynn Alexander. They explore some of the panels at this year's festival, including Stephanie and Bob's panel discussing art in difficult times.

They also explore the history of the Easton Book Festival and what it means to serve as a community book fest. Plus, the most rewarding part of the organizing process and the festival's growth.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 10/2/25)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
