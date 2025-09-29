© 2025
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Flower's Full Lifespan with Will Hubscher and James DiPietro | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published September 29, 2025 at 2:39 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle talks about the exhibition "The Flowers Will Never Die" with award-winning photographer Will Hubscher and Bethlehem Fine Arts Commissioner James DiPietro. They explore the glory Will gives to flowers in every stage of their lifespan.

Will discusses how he chose the work that will be displayed from his large portfolio, his careful work process, and how losing his vision has impacted his work. James gives a glimpse at how this exhibition plays into the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission's larger programming.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 9/29/25)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Will HubscherJames DiPietroThe Flowers Will Never DieBethlehem Fine Arts CommissionPhotography
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
