"Artists Are the Modern Day Alchemists" with Rachael Gorchov, Erika Salus, Rain Black, and Kat Bohn | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle explores this year's installment of the NCC East 40 program with Rachael Gorchov, Associate Professor at Northampton Community College, and artists in residence, Erika Salus, Rain Black, and Kat Bohn. Rachael gives an overview of the program and explains its mission to provide education in a unique classroom environment.

Erika, Rain, and Kat explain what drew them to the program and how their separate art forms play into their projects. They discuss the workshops they'll be holding and the community connections that are possible.

(Original air date: 8/11/25)

