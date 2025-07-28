© 2025
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Bringing the Past to Life with Linda Szpacs, Bill Daley, Dennis Scholl, and Robin Marchionni | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published July 28, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle talks first with Linda Szpacs and Bill Daley of the Goschenhoppen Historians about their work all year to preserve the Pennsylvania German heritage and culture. They talk about the upcoming Goschenhoppen Folk Festival that gives an immersive glimpse back in time.

Then, Kate Scuffle is joined by Robin Marchionni and Dennis Scholl of the Hellertown Historical Society to explore Hellertown's history dating back to its very beginning. They share more about the historical buildings and structures they preserve and about their expanding educational programming.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 7/28/25)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
