How the Arts Create Community with Katy Kresge, Josh Berk, and Regina Kochmaruk | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle begins this episode by talking with Katy Kresge, Associate Vice President for Campus Operations at Cedar Crest College, about this year's Mayfair Festival of the Arts. They discuss the festival's more-than thirty years of history and its lineup of art, crafts, food, music, and a very special grand finale.

Then, Kate Scuffle sits down with Josh Berk, Director, and Regina Kochmaruk, Head of Outreach with the Bethlehem Area Public Library, to highlight the library's upcoming series Story Circles: Growing Appreciation, Connection and Trust. They discuss the series' importance in a time when isolation and loneliness, especially among seniors, is on the rise in our communities.

(Original air date: 5/19/25)