Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Living In the Playful World of a Kid with Mary Wright | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published May 14, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle welcomes Mary Wright, Education Director with Touchstone Theatre, to talk about the upcoming Young Playwrights' Festival. They discuss the festival's origins and the beauty of giving kids a creative outlet where they can feel free and heard.

Mary shares the process of teaching the kids playwriting methods, picking the winning plays, and putting them on the stage, including some of the wonderful chaos that goes into it all. She also emphasizes the impact she sees the festival having on students and their parents.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Mary WrightYoung Playwrights' FestivalTouchstone TheatreYouth
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
