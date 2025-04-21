© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive with a donation! Call 610-758-8810 or tap here. ❤️
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

The 20th Annual Student Poetry Project with Ann E. Michael | LV Arts Salon

By Paul Willistein
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

Paul Willistein and George VanDoren celebrate National Poetry Month and the 20th annual Student Poetry Project. They welcome local poet and essayist Ann E. Michael to discuss her writing process and read from her latest poetry collection book Abundance/Diminishment.

Paul and George also recognize the winners of this year's Student Poetry Project, with readings of their poems and discussion on the themes and styles used in the works.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/21/25)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Ann E. MichaelStudent Poetry ProjectLehigh Valley PressYouth
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content