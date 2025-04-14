© 2025
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Kaleidoscopic Beauty with Elaine Mehalakes and Abigail Simmons | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published April 14, 2025 at 3:37 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle welcomes Elaine Mehalakes, Vice President of Curatorial Affairs, and Abigail Simmons, Director of Education and Public Engagement for the Allentown Art Museum, to talk about the upcoming debut of two memorial windows by Tiffany Studios. They share the story of acquiring the extraordinary pair of leaded glass windows and transferring them to the museum.

They also discuss the preservation and restoration process required to keep the windows in stunning shape and display them for the public to enjoy. The debut is just the beginning of the museum's Summer of Tiffany, which includes an array of celebrations, special exhibitions, and workshops.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/14/25)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
