A Kaleidoscopic Beauty with Elaine Mehalakes and Abigail Simmons | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Elaine Mehalakes, Vice President of Curatorial Affairs, and Abigail Simmons, Director of Education and Public Engagement for the Allentown Art Museum, to talk about the upcoming debut of two memorial windows by Tiffany Studios. They share the story of acquiring the extraordinary pair of leaded glass windows and transferring them to the museum.

They also discuss the preservation and restoration process required to keep the windows in stunning shape and display them for the public to enjoy. The debut is just the beginning of the museum's Summer of Tiffany, which includes an array of celebrations, special exhibitions, and workshops.

(Original air-date: 4/14/25)

