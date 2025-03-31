© 2025
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

The 3rd Annual Allentown Film Fest with Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published March 31, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down with Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp, founders of the Allentown Film Festival, to talk about the 3rd annual installment of the event. They shares some of the highlights festival-goers can expect, from horror shorts to comedic films to documentaries and much more.

Michael and Alan discuss the increase in participation that they've seen each year, including from younger groups who are now being encouraged through new categories. They talk about the joy of coming together as a film-loving community to enjoy both viewing and discussing.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/31/25)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Alan YounkinMichael SchelpAllentown Film FestivalCommunity
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
