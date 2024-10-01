"The Right Place at the Right Time" with Melba Tolliver and Andy Laties | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with Melba Tolliver, the first Black American to anchor the network news, and Andy Laties of Easton's Book and Puppet Company, about Melba's new memoir Accidental Anchorwoman: A Memoir of Chance, Choice, Change and Connection. Melba and Andy share how they met and came to work on getting the memoir, which Melba has been working on for years, out into the world.

Melba shares the story of how she became an accidental anchorwoman, and how that and her later work made history - along with some waves. They talk about how her fight to show her true self on national television is still relevant today and her fascination with connectivity and coincidence.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/30/24)