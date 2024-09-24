"The Conversation Has Always Been About Who We Are" with Mary Wright and JP Jordan | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Festival UnBound Director Mary Wright and Touchstone Theatre Artistic Director JP Jordan to talk about this year's Festival UnBound and the related events both during the festival days and throughout the coming months. They discuss the festival's original and ongoing goal of having a conversation with the community, and this year's focus on place.

Mary and JP also talk about Kinetic Light and Single Shoe Productions, the two featured groups at this year's events, their efforts to bring people outdoors for activities, and The Big Read focusing on disabled voices. They highlight the community partnerships that made this year's festival possible.

The 6th annual Festival UnBound takes place October 2 - 6 at venues, galleries, trails, parks, and rivers across Bethlehem. More information can be found here.