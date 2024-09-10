"You Get a Sense of Where the Art World Is" with Dr. Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with Dr. Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp, board members of the West Park Civic Association and co-chairs of Art in the Park, to talk about the 49th annual Art in the Park in Allentown. They discuss the record-breaking 130 artists presenting original works in mediums like ceramics, drawings, glass, jewelry, photography, sculpture, and so much more.

Alan and Michael explain how Art in the Park is similar to and different than walking into an upscale gallery in Philadelphia or New York, and they share the excitement planned for the day, including demonstrations and free tours of the neighboring Masonic Temple. They also discuss their increased marketing efforts and give a brief look ahead to next year.

Art in the Park 2024 returns to Allentown's beautiful West Park on September 14 from 10 AM to 5 PM. For more information, click here.

(Original air-date: 9/9/24)