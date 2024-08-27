A Dynamic, Creative Learning Space with Kelly Allen, Rachael Gorchov, Mike Lorenz, and Anne Sipos | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle begins by welcoming Kelly Allen, Coordinator of The NCC East 40, and Rachael Gorchov, member of The East 40's Advisory Committee, to talk about Northampton Community College's unique learning space and how it's been adapted for various creative uses. Kelly and Rachael explain what they were looking for in applicants for the Artists-in-Residence summer program.

Then, Kate Scuffle sits down with musician Mike Lorenz and creative writer and poet Anne Sipos to talk about their experience as part of this summer's program. Mike and Anne talk about what drew them in to the program, what they've gained and learned, and how the unique art forms give different views of the space.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/26/24)