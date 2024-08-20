"Nature Is Not Separate from People" with Kate Brandes | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with author Kate Brandes about her new novel Stone Creek, which tells the story of 13-year-old Tilly Stone after her infamous eco-terrorist father disappears, leaving her to fend for herself in remote Pennsylvania. Kate explains her process for writing the book after finding her love for writing in her thirties.

Kate also discusses her experience teaching science classes and her fascination with environmental issues and subcultures. She also talks about her reasoning for writing the story from a female point of view and how various themes like community and sense of place play important roles in the book.

More information about Kate Brandes and her work can be found here. Stone Creek can be ordered through any major bookseller.

(Original air-date: 8/19/24)