Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Youthful Performances and a Cross-Roads of Influences with Jill Dunn Jones and Bobcat Opossum | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published August 5, 2024 at 12:28 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down first with Jull Dunn Jones of Pennsylvania Youth Theatre to talk about the group's upcoming Musikfest showcase on the Lutron Jazz Cabaret Stage at Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas on Saturday, August 10 at 1 PM. Jill gives a look at what the students have been working on this summer and what's coming up in their new season, and the kids' excitement to be performing for a new audience.

Then, Kate Scuffle welcomes Sean Hoffman and Ellen Coplin, the musical duo that makes up the band Bobcat Opossum, to talk about their mix of influences, the origins of the band and its name, and their plan to bring their best musical stories to the Musikfest stage. They'll hit the Liederplatz stage on Saturday, August 10 at 5:30 PM.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/2/24)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Bobcat OpossumSean HoffmanEllen CoplinPennsylvania Youth TheatreJill Dunn JonesMusikfest
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
