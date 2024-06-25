© 2024
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

The Show Must Go On with Clair Freeman and Brett Oliviera | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:27 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle welcomes Clair Freeman, Artistic Director, and Brett Oliviera, Designer and Technical Director of Northampton Community College's Bill Mutimer Memorial Summer Theater, to talk about the work that went into putting the pieces together after the sudden passing of Mutimer this spring.

Clair and Brett discuss realizing the scope of the time and work Bill had put into the Summer Theater program, which he had created, and the outpouring of love from the community when they asked for help in keeping Bill's life goal going. They explain the idea of turning grief into action and action into hope and how some of their shows highlighted that idea. The group also looks into what audiences can look forward to this summer when attending shows on NCC's campus.

NCC Summer Theater shows will hit the stage on the Bethlehem campus through July 28, with shows including 'Fiddler On the Roof,' 'The Cat In the Hat,' and 'Mamma Mia!' More information can be found here.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/24/24)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
