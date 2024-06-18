Establishing Immortality Through Film with Brandon Lay | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with writer, director, and founder of Living Proof Pictures, Brandon Lay, about his latest feature film, 'Finger Laced Crown.' They discuss the upcoming world premiere taking place at the Civic Theatre in Allentown and rolling out the red carpet for the cast and crew.

Lay talks about rolling out the red carpet in all of his films for powerful female, LGBTQ+, and other often-ignored characters. He gives a glimpse into the use of American Sign Language in the film and how that was born out of a desire to give every member of the cast and audience an enjoyable experience.

The world premiere of 'Finger Laced Crown' takes place at Allentown's Civic Theatre on Saturday, June 22. Doors and cocktail hour begin at 5:30 PM, and the feature presentation will begin promptly at 7:00 PM. More information can be found at livingproofpictures.com.

(Original air-date: 6/17/24)