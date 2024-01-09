A Show With A Heartbeat with Chloe Cole-Wilson | LV Arts Salon

On this episode, Kate sits down with Chloe Cole-Wilson, the Allentown Art Museum's Community Art+Action Fellow, to discuss her upcoming exhibition "Restoring Petals." The showcase dives into the deeper conversations about love, life, and healing amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing a multisensory experience, the space will welcome visitors in to a captivating environment that celebrates the intersections of art, culture, and social change.

Opening on Monday, January 15 as part of the Allentown Art Museum's vibrant tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., "Restoring Petals" will be available to experience through June.

(Original air-date: 1/8/24)

