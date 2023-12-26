© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Child's Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published December 26, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST

On this Christmas episode, Kate Scuffle brings you one of Welsh poet and writer Dylan Thomas's best known works, "A Child's Christmas in Wales."

A shift from much of Thomas' other poetry, which is often dark and powerful yet beautiful, this poem describes a happier experience of the sights, smells, and sounds of Christmas from a youth perspective.

This 2019 WDIY recording, done by host Rick Weaver, features Selkie Theatre's Pat Kelly, Marcy Repp, Kate Scuffle, and George B. Miller.

More interviews will return in the new year on Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, but for now, allow yourself to be wrapped in the warmth and love of what's become a holiday classic.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/25/23)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon A Child's Christmas in WalesChristmasDylan ThomasSelkie TheatreTraditionsPoetryLehigh Valley
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
