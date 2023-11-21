A Classic Story with a Dash of Magic with Anne Lewis | LV Arts Salon

On this episode, Kate welcomes Anne Lewis, Division Head of Performing Arts at DeSales University, to talk about the upcoming DeSales Act1 production of Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

The two discuss the fun of putting together and performing the show, the process of planning an entire season of plays and musicals, and DeSales' large range of events for fans of theater, dance, and film.

Based on the fairy tale and adding a modern twist to the Disney classic, Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is a fun and unique addition to the holiday season lineups throughout the Lehigh Valley.

