Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Classic Story with a Dash of Magic with Anne Lewis | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published November 21, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST

On this episode, Kate welcomes Anne Lewis, Division Head of Performing Arts at DeSales University, to talk about the upcoming DeSales Act1 production of Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

The two discuss the fun of putting together and performing the show, the process of planning an entire season of plays and musicals, and DeSales' large range of events for fans of theater, dance, and film.

Based on the fairy tale and adding a modern twist to the Disney classic, Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is a fun and unique addition to the holiday season lineups throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/20/23)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon DeSales UniversityDeSales Act1Rogers and Hammerstein's CinderellaTheaterAnne LewisArtLehigh Valley
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
