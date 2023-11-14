Capturing the Beauty of the Universe with Scott Krycia | LV Arts Salon

On this episode, Kate talks to Scott Krycia, a Lehigh Valley photographer specializing in astrophotography, about his upcoming exhibition titled "Dark Skies." He discusses the fun and difficulty of dark sky photography and the amazing places the career has taken him.

"Dark Skies" will take place at the Bethlehem Rotunda Gallery from November 15 to December 21. A special meet-the-artist reception will be held on Sunday, November 19 from 2-4 PM.

