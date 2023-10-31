From Junkyard to Big Screen: Preserving History with Brandon Wunder | LV Arts Salon

On this episode, Kate talks to Brandon Wunder of Allentown's Alternative Gallery about their upcoming Dusty Cans film festival, featuring 16mm films that were saved from a junkyard and will now be preserved. They discuss the process of saving the films, the historic content within them, and the importance and excitement of bringing these screenings to the Lehigh Valley.

