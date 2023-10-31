© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎤Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Fall Membership Drive for making it a success.🧡
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

From Junkyard to Big Screen: Preserving History with Brandon Wunder | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published October 31, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT

On this episode, Kate talks to Brandon Wunder of Allentown's Alternative Gallery about their upcoming Dusty Cans film festival, featuring 16mm films that were saved from a junkyard and will now be preserved. They discuss the process of saving the films, the historic content within them, and the importance and excitement of bringing these screenings to the Lehigh Valley.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/30/23)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon ArtsFilmfilm festivalThe Emmaus Theatre16mm filmsThe Alternative GalleryAllentownBrandon Wunder
Stay Connected
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content