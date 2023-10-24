© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Play Full of History, Humor, and Heart with Clair Freeman | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published October 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT

Kate welcomes Clair Freeman, director of Cedar Crest College's upcoming theatre performance of "The Revolutionists." The pair discusses the play's themes, characters, and witty humor, and how the exceptional writing makes it relatable to both the French Revolution and today.

Clair expands on the deeper meanings that the play can have for different people. He emphasizes how his small cast of young women has embraced their roles and the significance behind the characters to put together a powerful performance that cannot be missed.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/23/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
