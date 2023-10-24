A Play Full of History, Humor, and Heart with Clair Freeman | LV Arts Salon

Kate welcomes Clair Freeman, director of Cedar Crest College's upcoming theatre performance of "The Revolutionists." The pair discusses the play's themes, characters, and witty humor, and how the exceptional writing makes it relatable to both the French Revolution and today.

Clair expands on the deeper meanings that the play can have for different people. He emphasizes how his small cast of young women has embraced their roles and the significance behind the characters to put together a powerful performance that cannot be missed.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/23/23)