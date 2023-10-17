Philly Film Festival 2023 with Andy Greenblatt and Michael Lerman | LV Arts Salon

On this special episode, Charles James hosts and welcomes Andrew Greenblatt, CEO of the Philadelphia Film Society and Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Festival, and Michael Lerman, Artistic Director and Senior Director of Programming. They discuss the upcoming festival, its events, and the exciting world of film. The episode features clips from and discussion about exciting movies coming to theaters soon.

For more information on this year's Philadelphia Film Fest, go to the Philadelphia Film Society's website.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/16/23)