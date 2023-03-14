ArtsQuest's Patrick Brogan, Fiona Gillespie, and the Return of Sláinte | LV Arts Salon

With the St. Patrick's Day weekend fast approaching, Kate Scuffle presents an in-depth look at the second annual Sláinte festival with Patrick Brogan, ArtsQuest's Chief Programming Officer, and Fiona Gillespie of The Chivalrous Crickets.

They touch upon some of the highlights of the three-day festival, which runs from March 16-18, from whiskey pairings and Guinness tastings to a youth fiddle competition, contra dancing lessons, and a wide selection of local and international music performances.

This week's intro and outro music courtesy of The Chivalrous Crickets.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/13/23)