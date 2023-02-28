© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Muralist Kathi Ember and the Creation of 'Alice in Wonderland' | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published February 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST
Kate Scuffle welcomes Kutztown artist Kathi Ember, the creator of the recently unveiled “Alice in Wonderland” mural at Bethlehem’s Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts.

Kathi talks about her stunning wallscape which captures the vibrant colors and iconic imagery of the story's blonde title character, the Queen of Hearts, the Mad Hatter, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, the Cheshire Cat, and other favorites. She also discusses her artistic background and journey, other experiences in mural work, and her children's book illustrations.

Alan Brintzenhoff (left), Kate Scuffle (center) and Kathi Ember (right)

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/27/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
