Muralist Kathi Ember and the Creation of 'Alice in Wonderland' | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Kutztown artist Kathi Ember, the creator of the recently unveiled “Alice in Wonderland” mural at Bethlehem’s Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts.

Kathi talks about her stunning wallscape which captures the vibrant colors and iconic imagery of the story's blonde title character, the Queen of Hearts, the Mad Hatter, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, the Cheshire Cat, and other favorites. She also discusses her artistic background and journey, other experiences in mural work, and her children's book illustrations.

Alan Brintzenhoff (left), Kate Scuffle (center) and Kathi Ember (right)

(Original air-date: 2/27/23)