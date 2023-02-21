'The Thrill of the Orchestra': Silagh White and the ASO's Community Programs | LV Arts Salon

Former Lehigh Valley Arts Salon host Silagh White returns to the studio, this time as a guest. As the Director of Education at the Allentown Symphony Orchestra, Silagh talks about the symphony's many educational programs and community outreach efforts.

These opportunities include the return of the symphony's youth and family concerts, which will kick off with a "The Thrill of the Orchestra" on February 25, the interactive Orchestra Lab, the Young Musicians String Festival, the Schadt String Competition, the Schadt String Scholarship, and more.

(Original air-date: 2/20/23)