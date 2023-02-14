© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Friendships, Memories, and the 'Games We Play': Touchstone's Emma Ackerman and Chris Egging | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published February 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST
Kate Scuffle welcomes Touchstone Theatre's General Manager Emma Ackerman and Technical Director Chris Egging for a conversation about their original two-person performance, "Games We Play," running from Feb. 16-26, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

They talk about the performance's focus on memory, nostalgia and childhood friendships, "forged in mix CDs and make-believe," the show's production, choreography and music, and what it means in the bigger picture as Emma's final artistic performance on the Touchstone stage.

Touchstone Theatre

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/13/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
