© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LVArtsSalon.png
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Jason King Jones and the 'Brave New Worlds' of PSF's 2023 Summer Season | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published January 31, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST
Jason King Jones.jpg

Kate Scuffle welcomes Jason King Jones, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's new Artistic Director to talk about PSF's upcoming summer 2023 season, which is inspired by the theme "Brave New Worlds."

From The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] to In the Heights, The Tempest and more, they talk about the festival's numerous offerings, returning to live in-person performances, as well as Jason's decision to join PSF and future plans.

LVAS1-30-23.png

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/30/23)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content