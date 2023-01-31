Jason King Jones and the 'Brave New Worlds' of PSF's 2023 Summer Season | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Jason King Jones, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's new Artistic Director to talk about PSF's upcoming summer 2023 season, which is inspired by the theme "Brave New Worlds."

From The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] to In the Heights, The Tempest and more, they talk about the festival's numerous offerings, returning to live in-person performances, as well as Jason's decision to join PSF and future plans.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/30/23)