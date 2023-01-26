Fire and Ice: Michelle Gallagher and the 30th Annual Winterfest | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle has a program for those looking to escape the mid-winter doldrums, as she speaks with Michelle Gallagher, Vice President of the Jim Thorpe Tourism Association and chair of the 30th Annual Winterfest celebration.

Together, they explore the festival's theme - "Fire and Ice" - as well as its numerous offerings from a scenic train ride to ice carving demonstrations, a mug walk, and more, all taking place over President's Day weekend from Feb. 17-19.

(Original air-date: 1/23/23)