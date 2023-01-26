© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Fire and Ice: Michelle Gallagher and the 30th Annual Winterfest | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published January 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST
Contributed photo
/
Michelle Gallagher
Michelle Gallagher (left) is Vice President of the Jim Thorpe Tourism Association and chair of the 30th Annual Winterfest celebration.

Kate Scuffle has a program for those looking to escape the mid-winter doldrums, as she speaks with Michelle Gallagher, Vice President of the Jim Thorpe Tourism Association and chair of the 30th Annual Winterfest celebration.

Together, they explore the festival's theme - "Fire and Ice" - as well as its numerous offerings from a scenic train ride to ice carving demonstrations, a mug walk, and more, all taking place over President's Day weekend from Feb. 17-19.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/23/23)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Jim Thorpe
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
