Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Unpacking the 17th Annual ABE Awards with Kathy Lauer-Williams | LV Arts Salon

By Paul Willistein
Published January 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST
IMG_0824.JPG

On this episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, Paul Willistein, editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section and co-host Kathy Lauer-Williams, “Curtain Rises” columnist for the LVP Focus section discuss the 17th annual ABE - as in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton - Awards.

Together, they explore the great performances, plays and productions in both community and professional theater across the Lehigh Valley.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/16/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
