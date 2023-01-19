Unpacking the 17th Annual ABE Awards with Kathy Lauer-Williams | LV Arts Salon

On this episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, Paul Willistein, editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section and co-host Kathy Lauer-Williams, “Curtain Rises” columnist for the LVP Focus section discuss the 17th annual ABE - as in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton - Awards.

Together, they explore the great performances, plays and productions in both community and professional theater across the Lehigh Valley.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/16/23)