Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

'Preserving the Lehigh Valley in Art': The Life and Work of Hub Willson | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published January 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST
img-0809x.jpg
Hub Willson and his grandson, Lochlan Newman, join Kate Scuffle in the WDIY studios.

Kate Scuffle welcomes painter and award-winning photographer Hub Willson for a conversation about his upcoming one-man show, "Preserving the Lehigh Valley in Art,” on display at the Bethlehem Town Hall Rotunda Gallery from Jan. 8-Feb. 13.

They discuss Hub's interest in painting historic structures and landscapes, his approach to both art and photography, his experience and history as a musician, and much more.

More information about the exhibit and a look at some of Hub's work is available on the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission's website here.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/9/22)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Hub WillsonPreserving the Lehigh Valley in ArtPaintingPhotographyMusicbarnshistoric buildingsbarnsArtistone-man showBethlehem Rotunda Gallery
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
