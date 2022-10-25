© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Music, Comedy, and Family Fun: Bryan Zellmer and the 2022-2023 KU Presents! Season | LV Arts Salon

Published October 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
Kate Scuffle welcomes Bryan Zellmer, Director of the KU Presents! series at Kutztown University about their 2022-2023 season's many offerings from world-class artists and community collaborations.

This season will see performances from the traditional Irish ensemble Danú, former Seinfeld writer and comedian Pat Harzell's one-man show The Wonder Bread Years, the Heartland Marimba Quartet and much more.

Kate and Bryan also talk about the challenges and rewards of returning to live performances after COVID-19.

(Original air-date: 10/24/22)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
