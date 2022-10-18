© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Matt Blum, Kate Hughes, and the Many Mediums of Storytelling | LV Arts Salon

Published October 18, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT
Continuing the theme of storytelling Silagh White discusses how her guests - photographer Matt Blum and actor/comedienne Kate Hughes, director of Fig Magazine - tell stories in various media, whether they are firmly in the spotlight or supporting other artists and creatives in the Lehigh Valley.

Matt's new photography exhibit, "Nature and Machine," will be on display at the Bethlehem City Hall Rotunda Gallery starting Nov. 13 from 2-4 p.m., and will run through Dec. 21, 2022.

James DePietro, BFAC-Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission
Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/17/22)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Kate HughesMatt BlumstorytellingPhotographyFig Magazineone-woman showcreativityExhibitBethlehem Fine Arts CommissionNature and Machine
Silagh White
Rotating host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.
