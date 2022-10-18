The Art of Weaving Tales with LV Storytelling Guild's Denise McCormack | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle speaks with Denise McCormack from the Lehigh Valley Storytelling Guild about the organization’s numerous upcoming events, from Phantasmagoria (Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.) at Godfrey Daniels, to stories being told by guild members at various area libraries.

Kate and Denise also talk about the guild’s monthly story circles, the Family Storytelling Series, and the merits, benefits, and importance of storytelling.

(Original air-date: 10/10/22)