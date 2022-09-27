© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Culture, Conversations, and Community at Festival UnBound 2022 with Mary Wright and JP Jordan | LV Arts Salon

Published September 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
It’s festival time in the Lehigh Valley! Kate Scuffle welcomes Touchstone Theatre's Artistic Director JP Jordan and Education Director Mary Wright to talk about Touchstone’s Festival UnBound, which will be bringing culture, conversation, and community together from Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

Together, they highlight some of the festival’s many offerings from the Afro-Caribbean explorations of Remix to the Razzy Dazzy Spasm Band’s reunion, the MAAFA performance, Ghar-am Masala, the Devotional Gathering and much more!

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/26/22)

