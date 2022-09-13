© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Music, Dance, Theater and More: The Williams Center’s 2022-23 Season With Hollis Ashby | LV Arts Salon

Published September 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT
IMG_0614.JPG

Kate Scuffle welcomes Hollis Ashby, Artistic and Executive Director of the Performance Series at Williams Center for the Arts to talk about their 2022-23 season, which features everything from the Ukrainian folk-punk of DahkhaBrakha, to the multicultural tunes of Martha Redbone, the dazzling feats of the Peking Acrobats, and much more.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/12/22)

Tags

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Hollis AshbyWilliams Center for the ArtsDakhaBrakhaMartha RedboneOrpheus Chamber OrchestraLaTasha BarnesPeking AcrobatsPerformanceworld stageJazzchamber musicTheaterdance
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
