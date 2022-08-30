Lowell Thomas and LUAG Exhibits with Melinda Moulton, Rick Moulton, and Dr. William Crow | LV Arts Salon

A timely documentary exploring Lowell Thomas and the rise of American broadcast journalism, as well as a vibrant new season of big questions and exciting arts programming at Lehigh University Art Galleries – all on this episode of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

Kate Scuffle welcomes Melinda and Rick Moulton, producers of the acclaimed PBS documentary Voice of America: Lowell Thomas and The Rise of Broadcast News, which will have a free director’s cut screening at Lehigh University on Sept. 16, along with a Q&A session with the Moultons.

Then Dr. William Crow, Director of the Lehigh University Art Galleries, shares LUAG’S fall offerings, from the community-curated exhibition What Matters Most to Starstruck: An American Tale, Shimon Attie’s exploration of Bethlehem's past and present as a microcosm of America.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/29/22)